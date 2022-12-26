Kolathur pumping station will not operate on Wednesday

CHENNAI: The pumping station at Kolathur will not operate on Tuesday (December 27) as Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will undergo maintenance work. The board has arranged sewage suction machines if there is an overflow of sewage water in zone 6.

A press release stated that the maintenance work will be carried out at the Kodugaiyur pumping station in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone on Wednesday from 6 am to 11 pm.

So, the Kolathur pumping station will be closed till the work is completed. If residents witness sewage overflow, and if there is an emergency situation, where the board should drain out the stagnated drainage water in the locality.

Chennai metro water board has arranged sewage suction vehicles to evacuate the stagnated sewage water. Public is advised to contact the zonal officials. They can reach zone engineer 8144930906, assistant engineer 8144930256, and head office complaint number at Chindatripet 044-45674567.