11 yr old succumbs to burns in Avadi LPG blast accident; toll rises

CHENNAI: A 11-year-old girl who suffered burn injuries after a fire accident at their home in Avadi last week succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Her grandmother, Roja (60) died last Monday.

Roja was living with her son Shankar Raja, his wife Anitha, grandchildren Krithika, 11 and Gautham, 9.

On December 19, Roja switched on the stove to make coffee when the cylinder exploded, leading to a fire. Hearing the loud thud, the neighbours alerted the Avadi fire services personnel.

They rescued Roja, and four others and rushed them to Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital where Roja succumbed to her burn injuries the same day.

On Sunday, the granddaughter, Krithika succumbed to her injuries.

Investigations revealed that the family changed the cylinder's regulator two days back. Police suspect that the regulator to be not fixed properly which caused leakage.