HC bars actor from defaming filmmaker Balaji Mohan, his wife

CHENNAI: Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy of Madras High Court passed an injunction restraining a Telugu actor from posting defamatory videos against Tamil filmmaker Balaji Mohan and his wife Dhanya Balakrishnan.

The judge passed the direction on hearing a defamation suit filed by the filmmaker and his wife. The plaintiff sought direction to restrain Telugu actor Kalpika Ganesh from posting videos and other content against them on YouTube and other social media.

According to the plaintiffs, a post by the defendant in which a defamatory statement is made against the first plaintiff, and the defendant proceeded to upload three videos and the said videos contain defamatory statements with regard to both the plaintiffs.

Recording the submissions, the judge held that the submissions and on examining the material documents, a prima facie case is made out to restrain the respondents from disseminating such defamatory material.

"There shall be an order of interim injunction as prayed for a period of three weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order. It is, however, made clear that this order will not stand in the way of the defendant objectively reviewing the professional work of the plaintiffs, " Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy observed.

The judge also ordered notice to the defendant and adjourned the matter to January 20.