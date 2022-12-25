Celebrate the holidays with these Christmas recipes

METHOD:

•Soak the chicken in lightly brined (salt) water for 2 hours

•Take it out from the brine, and pat dry it completely with pepper towel

•Soak the copped vegetable in wine for 1 hour

•Make a mixture of chopped vegetables, soft butter, chopped herbs and crushed pepper

•Now take the chicken, very carefully spread your fingers between the skin of the chicken and the flesh. The purpose is to detached the skin from the flesh, without removing the skin of the bird

•Now gently apply the mixture on the flesh, under the cover of the skin. So the butter-veggie mixture will be a soft layer under the skin on top of the flesh

•Now place the mix herb bunch inside the belly of the bird.

•Close the belly with a skewer and tie the legs.

•Make sure that the butter mixture evenly spread over all around the flesh of the bird, and covered under the skin.

•Keep the chicken in chiller for 2 hours so that the butter become hard and the wine get absorbed by the meat.

•Place the chicken in a baking tray, completely covered with silver foil.

•Set the oven in 140*C for 1 hour and roast the chicken.

•Take it out of the oven, remove the silver foil. Brush the chicken with melted butter.

•Place it back inside the oven, without the silver foil & roast it further at 180*C for 25 - 30 minutes until the skin become nice golden brown in color.

•Serve hot.