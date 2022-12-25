Celebrate the holidays with these Christmas recipes

CHENNAI: Chef Tamogana Chakraborty, executive chef of The Raintree St Mary’s Road shares classic Christmas recipes. Binge on your favourite Christmas movies with these classic dishes.
SLOW ROASTED CHICKEN
INGREDIENTS
•Whole Chicken with skin - 1 no
•Fine chopped leeks, celery, onion, carrots - 2 cups
•Crushed pepper - 1 spoon
•Chopped garlic - 2 spoon
•Chopped thyme - 3 spoon
•White wine - 3 tbsp
•Soft butter - 1 cup
•Bunch of mixed herbs sprigs - 1 small
•Salt
METHOD:
•Soak the chicken in lightly brined (salt) water for 2 hours
•Take it out from the brine, and pat dry it completely with pepper towel
•Soak the copped vegetable in wine for 1 hour
•Make a mixture of chopped vegetables, soft butter, chopped herbs and crushed pepper
•Now take the chicken, very carefully spread your fingers between the skin of the chicken and the flesh. The purpose is to detached the skin from the flesh, without removing the skin of the bird
•Now gently apply the mixture on the flesh, under the cover of the skin. So the butter-veggie mixture will be a soft layer under the skin on top of the flesh
•Now place the mix herb bunch inside the belly of the bird.
•Close the belly with a skewer and tie the legs.
•Make sure that the butter mixture evenly spread over all around the flesh of the bird, and covered under the skin.
•Keep the chicken in chiller for 2 hours so that the butter become hard and the wine get absorbed by the meat.
•Place the chicken in a baking tray, completely covered with silver foil.
•Set the oven in 140*C for 1 hour and roast the chicken.
•Take it out of the oven, remove the silver foil. Brush the chicken with melted butter.
•Place it back inside the oven, without the silver foil & roast it further at 180*C for 25 - 30 minutes until the skin become nice golden brown in color.
•Serve hot.
BEEF WELLINGTON
METHOD:
•Marinade the tenderloin with above ingredients and keep it for 1 hour.
•Sear the tenderloin in a hot plate to seal the outside flesh.
•Put the tenderloin in the oven and roast it at 160*C for 20 mins.
•Now saute garlic, add chopped onion, saute for a while, add the mushrooms.
•Add seasonings and herbs and cook until the mushrooms completely dried up. Add white wine. Cover with a lead. Once reduced, keep the mixture aside.
•Now take the puff pastry sheet.
•Line the parma ham.
•Then pure the mushroom mixture and make a 1 cm thick layer on top of the parma ham.
•Then place the tenderloin.
•Roll the entire things and close the end of the puff sheet properly with beaten egg.
•Keep it inside the chiller for 30 mins
•Brush beaten egg on top of the pastry sheet.
•Bake it in the oven at 180*C for 25 - 30 mins.
•Your Wellington is ready.
