'Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu' fame Maayi Sundar passes away

CHENNAI: Tamil actor Maayi Sundar, who rose to fame with the film 'Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu', passed away early morning today, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The 50-year-old actor was reported to be suffering from jaundice and was undergoing treatment in his hometown Mannargudi. The treatment failed and he died early this morning, according to reports.

Actor Sampath Ram took to his Facebook page and posted about his close friend Maayi Sundar's demise. "I am so sad and so shocked to hear the news of the demise of my close friend/actor Maayi Sundar today early morning...we were friends since I entered the film industry in 1998...he is such a nice person, supportive and a good actor...I have acted with him recently in director Ameer sir's film UYIR THAMIZHUKKU...it is unbelievable that you are no more now Nanba...Om Shanti...," his post read.