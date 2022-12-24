CMRL works: Traffic diversion in T Nagar

CHENNAI: Chennai City traffic police have annoucned traffic diversions on Mambalam high road in T Nagar to facilitate CMRL (Chennai metro rail limited) works. The diversions will be in between Thiyagaraya road and Habibullah road, and will come into effect from Sunday (Dec 25) and will be in place till December 31, on a trial basis.

According to an official release, traffic will be closed on Mambalam High road-Habibullah road towards Thyagaraya Gramani Street, Mambalam high road Junction.

LMV (Light motor vehicles) from Mambalam High Road intending to go to Kodambakkam bridge side is restricted at the Junction of Thiyagaraya Gramani road and can ply through Thiyagaraya Gramani road, North Usman Road and Habibullah Road.

LMVs from Kodambakkam Bridge side along Mambalam High Road intending to go to T.Nagar side are restricted at the Junction of Habibullah Road and Mambalam High road Junction can ply through Habibullah Road and North Usman Road, the release added.