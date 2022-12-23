Traffic changes near Kutchery Road extended for 3 yrs

CHENNAI: Chennai city traffic police have announced that the traffic diversions in and around Kutchery Road in Mylapore to facilitate CMRL (Chennai Metro Rail Limited) works, which were on a trial basis for a week, will be extended for 3 years, starting Saturday (Dec 24).

Accordingly, the existing one-way system at Kalvivaru Street will be modified restricting the movement of vehicles from Mundakanni Amman Koil Street to Kutchery Road and allow them from Kutchery Road to Mundakanni Amman Koil Street.

The light motor vehicles (LMVs) from Luz Junction via Kutchery Road to Santhome High Road are restricted and diverted at Kalvivaru Street, Mundakanni Amman Koil Street and Bazaar Road. LMVs from Santhome High Road towards Luz Junction via Kutchery Road are restricted and diverted at Devadi Street, Nadu Street, RK Mutt Road.

MTC bus 12B from Luz Junction to Foreshore Estate Terminus via Kutchery Road is restricted and diverted at Royapettah High Road, RK Salai and Santhome High Road. The return route up to VM Street is as usual and vehicles would move along TTK Road.

MTC bus 12X from Luz Junction to Foreshore Estate Terminus via Kutchery Road is restricted and diverted at RK Mutt Road and South Canal Bank Road. The return route up to Mandaveli bus stand is as usual and vehicles would move along Venkatakrishna and RK Mutt Road.