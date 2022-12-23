I-T impersonators rob jewellery showroom staff, one arrested

CHENNAI: City Police have arrested one person, part of a gang who posed as Income Tax officials and robbed more than Rs 50 lakh from a jeweller in Kodungaiyur on December 16.

The gang, after learning that cash from a jeweller was being transported in an auto rickshaw, intercepted the vehicle by posing as I-T officers. One of the occupants in the auto escaped, while co-worker was bundled into a car and robbed off Rs 67 lakh cash.

The victim Ali Khan filed a complaint after police traced the car to Telengana and found that the gang had taken a rental car from Guntur. On Thursday police arrested Venkata Narasimha Rao, 31, from Guntur and recovered Rs 7 lakh. Search is on for his accomplice.