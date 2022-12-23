Dentist hacked for mamool in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old dentist was hacked in his clinic by a gang in Kancheepuram after he refused to pay mamool on Friday.

Police are now searching for the history sheeters who barged into a Dental clinic of Dr Gautham in Thirumudivakkam in Kancheepuram.

Goutham a resident of Thandalam in Kundrathur near Kancheepuram had been running the dental clinic in Thirumudivakkam. On Friday morning when Goutham was in the clinic, history sheeter Karunakaran and two others came to the clinic asking for mamool of Rs 50,000.

When Goutham failed to give the money the group took the sickle and attacked Goutham and he became unconscious. Soon the neighbours rushed to the spot and Karunakaran and his group escaped after threatening the public.

Later Goutham was admitted to the Chromepet government hospital and the Kundrathur police who visited the spot and held inquiries. Police said the local history-sheeter Senthamilselvan had already asked for Rs 50,000 mamool from Goutham and since he did not give the money Sentamilselvan had sent his group to attack Goutham. The police have registered a case and are searching for Senthamilselvan, Karunakaran and others who are missing.

Earlier on Wednesday in Kancheepuram, three youngsters including two minor boys randomly attacked the public who was walking on the streets of Kancheepuram and several of them were admitted to the hospital with cut injuries. In the recent past the rowdyism has increased in Kancheepuram and the public urged that police should take strict action and control the rowdyism.