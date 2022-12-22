Metro work: Traffic changes in and around Kutchery Road for 3 years

CHENNAI: In view of the ongoing Metro Rail work the existing one-way system at Kalvivaru street is modified restricting the movement of the vehicles from Mundakanni Amman Koil street to Kutchery road and allow them from Kutchery road to Mundakanni Amman Koil street.

The light motor vehicles from Luz Junction through Kutchery Road to Santhome High Road are restricted and diverted at Kalvivaru street, Mundakanni Amman Koil street and Bazaar Road.

The Light Motor Vehicles from Santhome High road towards Luz junction through Kutchery road are restricted and diverted at Devadi Street, Nadu street, RK Mutt road.

The MTC bus 12B from Luz Junction to Foreshore Estate Bus Terminus through Kutchery road is restricted and diverted at Royapettah High road, Dr. RK Salai and Santhome High road and return route up to V.M. Street is as usual and moves along TTK road.

The MTC bus 12X from Luz Junction to Foreshore Estate Bus Terminus through Kutchery road is restricted and diverted at RK Mutt road and South Canal Bank road and return route up to Mandaveli bus stand is as usual and move along Venkatakrishna and RK Mutt road.