Chennai police unearth a 'mava' factory in Thiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: The Chennai police has unearthed an illegal mava factory in Thiruvottiyur and arrested three people, including a woman, and seized 2342 kg of raw materials for making mava.

The accused were identified as S Sumathi (47), D Vinoth Kumar (32) and his brother D Bharath Kumar (31).

Police initially caught Sumathi during a vehicle check. During the check, they found Sumathi in an auto rickshaw carrying a sack. The police checked the sack and found that it had raw materials for manufacturing mawa.

During questioning it was found that she got these materials from a godown at Thiruvottiyur. They went to the godown and recovered 2,342 kgs of the raw materials such as betel nuts, betel nut chips, and slaked lime. The police then arrested Vinoth Kumar and Bharath Kumar who were running the godown as mawa manufacturing unit.

The police said that the duo bought the raw materials from Kerala. Apart from the raw materials, the police also recovered three grinders, one weighing machine, one plastic packing machine, three mobile phones and Rs. 7,750 in cash. All the three were remanded to judicial custody.