Chennai cafés celebrate the Christmas spirit with themed food, décor

By DEVISIRI A
CHENNAI: Decadent hot chocolate topped with marshmallows, cupcakes towered with Christmas trees, and snowman cookies welcoming you, cafés in Chennai have elevated their Christmas game this year. With Christmas just around the corner, cafés around the city are all merry and cheery decked up for this festive season.
Finale - The dessert bar:
Located in Gopalapuram, this petite pretty café is all things Christmassy now. This white minimalist café effortlessly complements the red and green decors reflecting a perfectly packed Christmas gift. The aromas from the live kitchen make this place more welcoming.
Apart from their regulars, the café has also introduced some festive delicacies too.
Marshmallows, peppermint, Christmas spice, eggnog, coffee, cocoa, and whatnot in their Christmas special beverages to smell and taste that Christmas vibe. This desert bar is a perfect finale to your food journey with choices from cheesecakes, eclairs and truffles.
Location: Gopalapuram
Timing:12 pm to 10.35 pm
Must try:S’mores hot chocolate
The Brew Room:
The Brew Room is all brewed for Christmas with the lights up, mood set, and festive treats ready to be feasted! The café has a vintage mood with brick walls and wood tables perfecting the Christmas feel. This café also has a beautiful outdoor ambience complementing the December weather finely.
They have introduced some exciting Christmas hampers packed with cupcakes, chocolate truffles, brownies, cookies, plum cakes and various baked goods coming in festive shapes. From soups, and salads to turmeric lattes along with a wide range of sandwiches, pizzas, pasta and burgers, this place is a one-stop café.
Location: Mylapore
Timing: 10 am to 10 pm
Must try:Nutella cheesecake bar
Chamiers:
You can hear the ‘carol of the bells’ in your mind as you enter this café. The already cosy Chamiers in Royapettah have become cosier with the decorations and food elevating the Christmas mood.
With a bite of food and a sip of a drink, hop around for a little Christmas shopping too in their retail store.
From breakfast to beverage, which varies from English breakfast, Caesar salad, risotto and jasmine tea this café has food for all times. Make sure to check out their Christmas décor items and treat yourself to a festive therapy.
Location: R A Puram
Timing: 8.30 am to 10.30 pm
Must try: Bruschetta platter
Café Cake Bee:
The menu of this café this festive season screams Christmas. Presenting scrumptious food all around the year this café in Alwarpet has introduced a special Christmas and New year collection including plum cake, wine cake, loaf cakes, festive tin, assorted cookies tin, and exotic chocolates. Known best for its hot chocolate, they also have hot chocolate cakes too among other picks such as healthy bowls, steaks and lasagna.
Location:Alwarpet
Timing: 7 am to 11 pm
Must try: Hot chocolate cake
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android