Chennai cafés celebrate the Christmas spirit with themed food, décor

Finale - The dessert bar:

Located in Gopalapuram, this petite pretty café is all things Christmassy now. This white minimalist café effortlessly complements the red and green decors reflecting a perfectly packed Christmas gift. The aromas from the live kitchen make this place more welcoming.

Apart from their regulars, the café has also introduced some festive delicacies too.

Marshmallows, peppermint, Christmas spice, eggnog, coffee, cocoa, and whatnot in their Christmas special beverages to smell and taste that Christmas vibe. This desert bar is a perfect finale to your food journey with choices from cheesecakes, eclairs and truffles.

Location: Gopalapuram

Timing:12 pm to 10.35 pm

Must try:S’mores hot chocolate