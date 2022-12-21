Theft suspect dies after detention; Family alleged torture in Custody

CHENNAI: Hours after being picked up by Chennai Police in connection with a mobile phone theft and let off, a 26 year old man developed health complications and died in the hospital on Tuesday.

A magistrate enquiry has been initiated after the family members alleged custodial torture and refused to accept the body.

The deceased K Dinesh Kumar, from Perambur works as a daily wager and also does errands for hotels. On Tuesday, he left for work around 6 am.

"Around 10 30 am, I received a call from a police sub inspector saying that my husband was detained in a phone theft case. I went to a police booth in Thoraipakkam to bring him back home. He was beaten up badly by police." said D Kowsalya, wife of the deceased.

Police claimed that the stolen phone was handed over by Dinesh's family member after which he was let off.

The family reached the police booth around 1 30 pm and took Dinesh home. On reaching home, he complained of tiredness after which he was taken to a hospital nearby for a check up. Around 9 30 pm, Dinesh fell unconscious in the house after which the family moved him to Government Stanley hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The family filed a complaint with Thiru vi ka Nagar Police alleging torture in police custody and refused to accept the body demanding that a case be filed against the police officials for custodial torture.

"He died on the same day as he was detained by the police. We need justice," Kowsalya said.

Family members along with DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) protested outside the hospital on Wednesday.

"There was no FIR (First information Report) registered and they didn't even take him to the station. We want to know under what information they arrested him and beat him this hard, which caused this death." Saravana Tamizh, DYFI district secretary told DT Next.

Police pacified the protestors and they dispersed after the magistrate began the enquiry.

A senior police officer maintained that there was no physical torture and that they are awaiting the report from the magistrate enquiry.

Dinesh and a friend were travelling in a MTC bus in which a phone got stolen from a passenger, who handed over Dinesh to Thoraipakkam patrol on suspicion, the officer said. Dinesh's friend, who stole the phone escaped and it was from him the family got the phone and returned to police, the officer claimed.

The victim has several theft cases against him.

Investigation is likely to be handed over to CB-CID, police sources said.