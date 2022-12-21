Teacher ends life as colleague foulmouths on social media

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old teacher committed suicide after her colleague allegedly posted lewd comments about her on social media on Tuesday.

The deceased Beulah of Appavu Nagar in Mangadu was working as management head in a government primary school in Mangadu and also used to take classes to students by visiting their houses.

Police said Sowbakiyam (40), who works as a teacher in the same school, used to post vulgur comments about Beulah. Recently, she also posted comments on Beulah’s sexual orientation.

A dejected Beulah filed a complaint at Mangadu police station and Kancheepuram Educational office but in vain.

On Tuesday morning, Beulah was allegedly abused verbally by Sowbakiyam at school after which she went home and committed suicide. Mangadu police, who visited the spot, retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to Chromepet GH.

After the incident, the friends and relatives of Beulah gathered at the school and demanded the arrest of Sowbakiyam, believed to be the reason for Beulah’s suicide.

The Mangadu police visited the school and took the headmaster and Sowbakiyam for inquiry to the station. Later in the night, the police arrested Sowbakiyam and remanded her in judicial custody.