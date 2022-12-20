Student arrested for asking female friend to strip on video call

CHENNAI: A college student (19) was arrested on sexual harassment charges after he allegedly insisted his friend to strip while on a video call.

The arrested person N Bharath is a resident of Thiruvottiyur. He has befriended the girl a couple of months ago while traveling in a MTC bus to his college.

They exchanged numbers and were talking over phone.

However on Sunday, the boy made a video call to the girl and insisted that she strip and verbally abused her when the girl refused. The girl informed her parents after which a police complaint was filed.

After investigations, Thiruvottiyur police arrested the boy.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.