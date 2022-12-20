Man held for murder after 6 months

CHENNAI: Police on Monday arrested a 20-year-old man who murdered a 51-year-old woman six months ago and snatched her mobile phone in a forest area near Tambaram.

The deceased, Esther of Selaiyur, was a pastor. On May 26, Esther who went out did not return home. Later Esther’s daughter Angel (29) who searched for her mother, filed a complaint at the Selaiyur police station on June 8. On June 19, the police recovered the decomposed body of Esther from the forest area in Kovilanchery near Tambaram.

The police recently found that Esther’s mobile phone was active in Selaiyur and the police caught a man. During the inquiry, it was found that he had purchased the mobile phone from Loganathan in Madurai.

Soon the police arrested Loganathan (20) and during the inquiry, the police found that Loganathan murdered Esther when she was alone in the forest area and looted her mobile phone and Rs 700 from her bag and escaped from the spot. Loganathan was arrested and remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.