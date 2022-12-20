Cow, owner electrocuted by snapped live wire

CHENGALPATTU: In a tragic incident, a 35-year-old man and his cow died when they stepped on a live wire in Palur on Tuesday. The deceased Manikandan, a resident of Bajanai Koil Street in Devanoor village worked as a helper in the VAO’s office in Reddipalayam.

On Tuesday morning, Manikandan had taken his cow for grazing to Ranganathan layout in his neighbourhood. Within a few seconds, the cow stepped on a live wire that had snapped and fallen on the ground and began to howl and writhe in pain.

“On seeing this, a panic stricken Manikandan ran to the animal’s rescue and ended up coming in contact with the live wire as well. Both the cow and its owner died on the spot,” police said.

The Palur police who registered a case have sent Manikandan’s body for autopsy to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.