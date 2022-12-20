4 of a family suffer burns as LPG cylinder explodes in Avadi

CHENNAI: A LPG gas cylinder exploded near Kalaignar nagar in Avadi last night. Shocked by the sound of the blast, the neighbours immediately informed the police.

Police and firefighters rushed to the spot and tried to rescue those trapped under the debris.

The injured victims have been identified as Roja, her son Shankar, granddaughter Keerthika and grandson Gautham were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that there was a leakage in the gas cylinder, which led to the cylinder explosion.