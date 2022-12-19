Man dies after GCC garbage truck runs over him

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man was killed in a road accident at Egmore on Sunday after a Greater Chennai Corporation garbage truck allegedly ran over him.

The deceased was identified as Sadhik Basha of Pulianthope.

On Sunday morning, as he was driving his motorbike near the police hospital at Egmore, a Chennai corporation garbage truck allegedly knocked him down, police said.

The driver of the truck couldn’t bring the vehicle to a halt and the wheels ran over the man, killing him on the spot. Upon information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

Anna Square TIW (traffic investigation wing) have registered a case and have launched a search for the driver, who is at large. Police said that the deceased was wearing a helmet.