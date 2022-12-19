Cops seize 10 kg narcotic substances in Central railway station

CHENNAI: The Chennai police have arrested a person in the Central railway station for carrying narcotic substances weighing 10 kilograms on Sunday.

Inspector Sasikala and the Railway Police Force (RPF) cops were doing the regular checking in the express train from Bengaluru that arrived in the city yesterday. Thanpal Giri (42) was apprehended by them as he behaved suspiciously.

On checking him, it was discovered that Giri carried narcotic substances of 10 kgs. The forty year old was reportedly from Kolathur.

The seized contraband material was handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau.