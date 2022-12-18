Stagnant sewage irks Madhavaram residents

“Usually, the sewage from residential areas flows through the existing SWD here. But it wasn’t linked to the water body and the drainage water gets reversed and stagnated on the street. During last week’s rain, the street was flooded as the existing drain was smaller. Later, sanitation workers closed the SWD, and drained out the rainwater through motor pumps,” said D Sarathy, a resident of Dhanasingh Maistry Street, Madhavaram.

But the closure added to their woes. “Since the SWD closed recently the situation has been worse. We filed an online complaint and raised multiple complaints to the zonal officials, but they failed to take steps.”

Within an hour of their protest, the councillor ensured the issue will be rectified. On Sunday afternoon, Zone 3, corporation workers drained out the stagnated water. But due to a lack of drainage connections for several years, there was sewage water spotted in many places.

“We pay Rs 4,000/meter for sewage connection, and still many houses are yet to get a connection. Even during summer, there’s stagnated sewage water, which impacts the groundwater. We’re tired of filing complaints to the local administration,” lamented K Kamala, another resident of Udayar Thootam.

When contacted, a senior official with Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) said: “When storm water drains are linked to the water body, there will be a permanent solution for this issue.”