Punjab CM on 2-day visit to Chennai, Hyderabad to woo investors

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday began his two-day tour to Chennai and Hyderabad to woo industrial giants for investment in the state, an official statement said.

The Chief Minister reached Chennai on Sunday evening where he will be meeting business delegations and prominent companies on Monday to rope in investments and strategic tie ups in key sectors, it said.

Mann will be having interactive meeting with captains of industry at Hyderabad on Tuesday.

''This crucial two-day visit of the Chief Minister is likely to immensely benefit the state in roping in huge investments, technical know how and expertise from big companies,'' the Punjab government statement said.

The Chief Minister will be extending invitation to the industrialists for the Investment Summit being organised by the state government on February 23-24 at Mohali. Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann reiterated his firm commitment to make the state as an industrial hub adding that the state government will leave no stone unturned for it. According to the statement, he said that every effort is being made to put state on the orbit of high growth trajectory of industrial development. The Chief Minister envisioned that his tour to big industrial hubs of the country will further accelerate the industrial growth of state on one hand and open new vistas of employment for youth on the other.

Bhagwant Mann chennaisaid that he will showcase Punjab as land of opportunities and growth to the entrepreneurs. Earlier in September, Mann had visited Germany to attract investments.