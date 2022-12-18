Flight makes emergency landing at Chennai

CHENNAI: A flight from Saudi Arabia to Malaysia made an emergency landing at Chennai airport on Saturday night after a Malaysian citizen onboard developed health complications mid-air.

The flight had started from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and on the way to Kuala Lumpur airport in Malaysia, carrying 375 passengers. In mid-air, a woman passenger identified as Jameela (58) complained of chest pain. Airline crew attended to the passenger and administered her first aid.

However, as her condition worsened, the pilot was informed and immediately the air traffic control at Chennai Airport was informed of the situation and an emergency landing was facilitated in Chennai.

The woman passenger along with two of her relatives were issued an emergency medical visa and the woman was moved to a hospital in Airport for treatment. The airline departed from Chennai airport with the remaining passengers during the early hours of Sunday.