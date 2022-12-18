City

Don't take agriculture land for Parandur airport'

It may be noted that the villages around Parandur are opposing the announcement of acquiring agricultural land for the airport project and urging the government to drop the proposal.
CHENNAI: With the state government heeding to the request of the farmers, who protested against acquisition of agriculture land for Annur and Mettupalayam industrial park project, Poovulagin Nanbargal has requested the government to make a similar announcement Parandur Airport issue too.

"We welcome the government's announcement of not taking agriculture land. Government should follow similar action in all the issues, " the environmental organisation said.

The organisation pointed out that the residents of Parandur are protesting against land acquisition for the last 120 days. "Parandur is like the food bowl of the north Tamil Nadu with 3,000 acres of agriculture land and 1,000 acres of water bodies. The residents are organised a rally against the land acquisition."

It may be noted that the villages around Parandur are opposing the announcement of acquiring agricultural land for the airport project and urging the government to drop the proposal.

In a press statement, the state government has said that considering the demand of farmers, instead of agricultural lands, only 1,630 acres of barren lands owned by private companies will be acquired for setting up the industrial parks in Annur and Metupalayam.

The statement also promised satisfactory compensation to farmers who come forward to willingly give their lands without any compulsion.

