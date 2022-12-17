Two sentenced to life in Chintadripet and Anna Square in two cases

CHENNAI: Two people were awarded life sentences in separate cases reported in Chintadripet and Anna Square police stations.

In Chintadripet police limits, a 38 year old man, Ananthan was arrested in September 2015 for the alleged murder of Dhanasekar (45) in a drunken brawl near a TASMAC bar on Dams road.

After seven years of trial, a city magistrate court held that the accused is guilty of murder and sentenced him for life. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 5000 on the accused.

In another case, Anna Square Police had arrested a 57 year old man, Arputhan on attempt to murder charges after he attacked his neighbour, a woman with a hammer.

Police investigations revealed that Arputhan who was living in Pazhaniappan Koil street, Triplicane had frequent quarrel with his neighbour and after one such quarrel on June 29, 2020, he attacked his neighbour with a hammer with an intention to murder her.

The 55 year old woman survived the attack, though she was grievously injured.

After two years of trial, a city court found Arputhan guilty on attempt to murder charges and sentenced him for life imprisonment.