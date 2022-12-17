Stray cattle, uncontrolled menace in Tambaram Corpn
CHENNAI: Stray cattle menace irks residents of the southern suburbs of Chennai since most of the accidents are taking place due to them.
The residents said that in Chennai Corporation there are strict rules and fines will be implemented on the owner of the cattle roaming on the streets in the city. In Tambaram, almost all the roads will be occupied by the cattle in the morning and night. But, the Tambaram Corporation has not taken any steps to control their menace.
The residents said that last year Minister EV Velu ordered that stray cattle should be controlled in Chengalpattu district since they are the main reason for the road accidents and said that local bodies should take action against the owners of the cattle. However, even after that, there was no action taken by any of the officials to control the stray cattle.
Local residents said that most of the roads in Sembakkam, Chitlapakkam, Pammal, Chromepet and Pallavaram are occupied by the cattle and even the GST Road would be a resting place for the cattle in the early morning and during the night time. The vehicles, which are speeding on the GST Road would often meet with accidents due to this.
Vignesh of Tambaram said, “Every day in the early morning while travelling on my bike it would be a headache since the cattle would be blocking the road in most of the places many times there would be heavy traffic due to the cattle menace.”
The residents said the cattle owners are willingly leaving the cattle to roam on the streets and would not give a proper response when the public questions them.
When contacted, Tambaram Deputy Mayor G Kamaraj said that we are already collecting fines from the owners of the cattle if they leave them to roam around on the streets and it would take some time to control it fully, but soon in Tambaram, there will be no stray cattle menace.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android