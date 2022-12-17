Nostalgic Stalin recalls student days at school alumni meeting

A nostalgic Stalin who revisited his school days said, "My father was the transport minister then. I used to walk from Gopalapuram residence to Stella Maris college and take the 29c bus and alight at Sterling Road. From there I used to walk to Spur Tank Road for three kilometres."

"There was a different reason for walking. It cannot be stated now. Those were happy memories, " a visibly happy Stalin recalled, as the audience erupted in laughter.

Adding that he would have come 'here' by bus or cycle if the security personnel had agreed, the CM said, "When I see some faces here, especially teachers like Tamil teacher Jayaraman, I am reminded of Gnyabagam varudhey, gnyabagam varudhey song (Autograph movie). I wish to sing the song. One of the happiest things in the world is the pleasant memories. This campus gives me those pleasant memories."

Remarking that he never expected to venture into politics or become a party president or the state chief minister, Stalin said that the school was one of the reasons for his current position. "A school would have produced many doctors, engineers and lawyers, but this school has produced a CM. It is a matter of pride for me, " he added, before urging people to contribute to the schools they were educated in. Appreciating MCC school for taking such an initiative, the CM said that he would launch a similar set up on December 19 to support government schools in the state.