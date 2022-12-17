Reporter's diary: Mace-bearer, a blast from the colonial past

For the uninitiated, the official duty of a mace-bearer is to walk in front of the judges with a silver-coated club, to ensure the judge’s path is without obstruction. As if the mace and their odd-looking uniform — all whites with a red turban and waistband — is not enough for people to stand aside in bewilderment, they also make a hissing sound along the way. It’s no music to the ears.