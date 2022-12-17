359 cows seized by Greater Chennai Corporation this month

CHENNAI: At least 359 cows were seized from 30th November, 2022 to 13th December, 2022 in the areas under the Greater Chennai Corporation and a fine of Rs 7.18 lakh was imposed on their owners.

The owners of cows leave the cattle on roads and that causes public and traffic disturbance.

The cows roaming on the streets obstruct the traffic are caught by the health department of the Corporation using animal catching vehicles and taken to the Corporation cattle sheds in Pudupet and Perambur.

Cows roaming on roads are caught and their owners are fined along with the cost of maintaining the caught cows for two days.

If the owner of the captured cows does not pay a fine of Rs 2,000 within two days and recover the cows, then Rs. 200 daily will be charged from the third day to maintain the cows.

The fine of Rs. 7.18 lakhs collected in total.

The owners of the cows have to submit an affidavit signed by the Zonal Health Officer, Assistant Veterinary Doctor, Health Inspector to get them released.

They have to get the recommendation signature and submit it to release their cows.

If a cow is caught for the third time by the authorities, it will not be returned to the owner and will be handed over to the Blue Cross Society.

The civic authorities have instructed the owners of cows in the municipal areas to take proper care of their cows and not let them roam on the streets to obstruct the public and traffic. In case of violation, the stray cattle on the roads will be caught, fined and action will be taken against the owners through the police.