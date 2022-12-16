Ma Su inspects construction of King Institute Hospital

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday inspected the construction works of the Multi-speciality Hospital at the King Institute, Guindy on Friday.

After the announcement for the hospital in March earlier this year, the construction of several buildings have been completed and the health minister, along with the Director of Medical Education and engineers from the Public Works Department inspected it.

At least Rs 230 crores have been allotted for the construction of the hospital and post the commencement of the construction work, Chief Minister M K Stalin had also inspected the ongoing works.

After the inspection, health minister said that the medical infrastructure in the government hospitals is being improved and the Guindy Government hospital is aimed to be completed by September 30th, 2023. Since the PWD department is undertaking the work at a fast pace, it is likely to be completed much earlier.

"We visited a newly constructed ward at the hospital. The hospital will be accessible through multiple routes to people. The Institute of Ageing announced in 2015 was completed by 2019 and it was converted as a COVID-19 facility during the pandemic. The hospital will shortly be converted back to the hospital for senior citizens as the cases of COVID-19 have declined. The construction of sewage facility, entrance and others for the same are going on and are expected to be done at an allocation of Rs. 4.60 crores," he said.

The minister and health secretary will visit the Union Health Minister and invite them to inaugurate the hospital for senior citizens alongside Chief Minister M K Stalin.

On December 22nd, Chief Minister will be inaugurating "Manam" scheme at government medical colleges to train them in treating mental health concerns. He will also inaugurate new facilities in 75 ambulances by 108 GVK EMRI at a cost of Rs. 24 lakhs each. The programme will be held at the Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk.