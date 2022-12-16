House painter found dead in house at Ennore

CHENNAI: A 48 year-old man, a house painter and functionary of VCK was found dead inside his locked house in Ennore on Thursday. The deceased person was identified as Dhanasekar. He was residing with his family at Chinna Ernavoor 4th street. The couple got estranged and were living separately. The wife and teenage son were living separately at Thangal.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Dhanasekar was addicted to alcohol which was the reason for their separation. On Thursday, people who had lent money to Dhanasekar had come home to find the front door locked. However, a foul smell emanated from the house after which they alerted the neighbours. Sensing something amiss, police personnel were informed after which the door was broke open.

Dhanasekar was found lying unconscious. He was moved to a hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead. Police have registered a case and are investigating whether Dhanasekar committed suicide.