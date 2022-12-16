HC asks for scientific proof to allow oocytes donation for 6-10 times
CHENNAI: The first division bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed a batch of petitioners to file scientific evidence to prove that the oocyte donors can donate the oocytes more than once, i.e., six to 10 times for successful pregnancies.
Heading the bench along with Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, Acting Chief Justice T Raja passed the direction on hearing a batch of petitions filed by several women.
The petitioners prayed for a direction to quash Section 27 (2) of The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2022.
The petitioner further prayed for a direction to allow oocyte donors to make at least six oocyte donations in their lifetime as per Indian Council for Medical Research Guidelines and allow In Vitro Fertilization Clinics themselves to recruit donors instead of mandating an In Vitro Fertilization Bank to be involved in the process.
The petitioners further wanted the court to enable the oocyte donors to receive consideration for the loss of work, time, transport and incidental expenses.
According to the petitioners, certain provisions incorporated under the ART Act are unscientific and unreasonable and not in consonance with ICMR guidelines and international best practices.
“As per a detailed survey conducted on ART processes in around 43 European countries, including the maximum number of egg donations allowed, it was found that most of these countries allowed oocyte donation from up to six to 10 times for successful pregnancies. However, the ART Act allows a donor to donate oocytes only once in her lifetime,” the petitioner added.
The litigant also noted that several regulations put by the Act are impractical. “Due to these limitations, a lot of difficulties are being faced by intending couples as the procedures which were completely legal sometime back have been suddenly rendered illegal after the passing of the impugned Acts, leaving the couples remediless,” the petitioners added.
Recording the submissions, the judges directed the litigants to file the scientific materials before the court to show that the donors could provide the oocyte six to ten times in her lifetime. The matter has been posted to the third week of January.
