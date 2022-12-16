City

Free CPR awareness session this weekend

On Sunday, the event will be held at Tondiarpet station between 5 pm and 6 pm.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The CMRL has scheduled a free CPR awareness programme this weekend. On Saturday, December 17, the programme will be held at Pachiayappa’s College station between 10 am and 11 am.

On Sunday, the event will be held at Tondiarpet station between 5 pm and 6 pm. As only 25 participants are allowed for each session, participants must register at https://tact-india.com/registration-form1/ and https://tact-india.com/registration-form2/ The CMRL is holding the event along with TACT academy for clinical training.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

CMRL
Metro Rail
CPR awareness
Free CPR awareness session
Pachiayappa’s College station

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in