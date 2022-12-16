Free CPR awareness session this weekend

CHENNAI: The CMRL has scheduled a free CPR awareness programme this weekend. On Saturday, December 17, the programme will be held at Pachiayappa’s College station between 10 am and 11 am.

On Sunday, the event will be held at Tondiarpet station between 5 pm and 6 pm. As only 25 participants are allowed for each session, participants must register at https://tact-india.com/registration-form1/ and https://tact-india.com/registration-form2/ The CMRL is holding the event along with TACT academy for clinical training.