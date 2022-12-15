Two stationed cars near Palavanthangal go up in flames

CHENNAI: Two cars parked on the roadside near Pazhavanthangal were gutted in fire on Thursday. The locals in Sakthi Vinayagar Street in Pazhavanthangal noticed the vehicles going up in flames and informed the fire and rescue team early in the morning. The rescue team from Guindy and Pazhavanthangal rushed to the spot and doused the fire after half an hour.

The Pazhavanthangal police team registered a case. During the investigation, they found that one car belongs to Rajesh of the same locality and another car belongs to Gandhimathi who gave the car to one Gopi who was using it as a taxi.

The police are inquiring how both the vehicles caught fire simultaneously and checking the possibility of an electrical short circuit or if someone had triggered the fire on purpose. The Pazhavanthangal police are browsing the CCTV in the locality and further investigations are on.