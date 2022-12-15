Two cars parked on roadside in Pazhavanthangal were gutted in fire

CHENNAI: Two cars that were parked on the roadside near Pazhavanthangal were gutted in a fire on Thursday.

The locals in Sakthi Vinayagar street in Pazhavanthangal noticed two cars that were parked on the roadside were going up in flames and soon informed the fire and rescue team on Thursday early morning.

The rescue team from Guindy and Pazhavanthangal rushed to the spot and doused the fire after half an hour. The Pazhavanthangal police team that visited the spot registered a case and during the investigation, they found that the cars belong to Rajesh of the same locality and he parked the vehicle on the road after returning home from the office in the night.

Another car belongs to one Gandhimathi who gave the car to Gopi who was using it as a taxi.

The police are inquiring how both the vehicles caught fire at the same time and checking whether there was any electrical short circuit or if someone had triggered the fire on purpose.

The Pazhavanthangal police are browsing the CCTV in the locality and further investigations are on.