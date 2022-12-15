TN govt allows relocation of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Marina

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Thursday has given permission to relocate the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at a distance of 15 meters from Marina beach to facilitate the second phase of Metro Rail project.

The CMRL authorities have decided to relocate the Gandhi statue by the end of December.

90 percent works of the 2nd phase metro rail project is going to take place in the area proximate to Gandhi statue. Once these works are completed, the statue of Gandhi will be shifted to its old place.

According to reports, people will not be able to visit Gandhi's statue or pay respects by garlanding it until the statue is moved back to its original location.

This arrangement has been made to ensure no damages are made to the statue while giant machines are employed for the work.