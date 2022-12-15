Repeated traffic offenders get counseling from cops

CHENNAI: Of the 69 top repeated traffic offenders captured by ANPR cameras installed in and around Anna Nagar, were ‘invited’ for a counselling session at Chennai city traffic police office, 35 people attended the session on Wednesday.

“Our idea was to tell them that even if there are no police personnel at 11 junctions, the 15 ANPR cameras fixed will capture the traffic offences and record traffic offences and automatically produce challans through the NIC by E-Challan Portal.

It began on April 1, 2022, and the camera now records violations such as no entry, no helmet, pillion rider without helmet and triple riding, ” noted Julius Christopher, assistant commissioner of police, traffic who led the counselling session.

On a daily basis around 250 traffic challans are generated through ANPR cameras in and around Anna Nagar. Those who are repeatedly caught in the camera were called to attend the session, the officer added.

They were also instructed to follow traffic rules to avoid being captured by the cameras, as well as to drive the vehicle with the increased fine amount in mind, the officer added.