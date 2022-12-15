Nanmangalam forest to be aided by Perungudi bio soil

CHENNAI: The Nanmangalam forest in the southern suburbs is set to get a Perungudi boost as the newly formed Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission has proposed a project to use bio-mined soil from Perungudi landfill to expand the forest. Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the mission on December 9.

The project has been proposed under the Carbon Enrichment Programme. “Soil carbon storage is a vital ecosystem necessity that plays an extremely important role in promoting tree growth through an increased supply of nutrients, enhanced retention of water and storing significant amounts of carbon. Greater Chennai Corporation has set up a biomining site at Perungudi. Soil obtained after biomining of the legacy solid waste is extremely rich in nutrients and carbon, “ a document of Climate Change Mission said.

The document added that a demo site would be set up at the Nanmangalam Forest. By using the bio-mined enriched soil from the Perungudi dump, the Forest Department, along with the Greater Chennai Corporation and Anna University, would try to enhance the growth of trees in the degraded forest landscape at Nanmangalam. The project will be implemented with an outlay of Rs 1 crore.

Deepak Bilgi, mission director, said the project is in the initial stages and a detailed proposal will be prepared. The project will result in improved carbon sequestration, restore soil organic carbon, increase water holding capacity and increased nutrient available for plant growth and micro organisms.

The civic body has already commenced a bio-mining project in Perungudi landfill and the works are slated to be completed by the end of 2023. Perungudi landfill has a legacy waste of 32 lakh cubic meters and the project will reclaim 200 acres.

The Mission will also implement the Chief Minister’s Green Fellowship Programme, Blue Flag Certification initiative, Green Schools Scheme, Climate Smart Villages and other projects.