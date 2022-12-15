Min Sekar Babu and Anbarasan inspect new Kilambakkam bus terminus

CHENNAI: Kilambakkam, which is to house Chennai’s third bus terminus, is all set to become the next hotspot of development as the state government already proposed to link the locality with Metrorail and a new suburban railway station.

Ministers P. K. Sekar Babu and T. M. Anbarasan on Thursday inspected the work of the new integrated bus station in Kilambakkam.

The 88-acre sprawling bus stand will house 2,350 buses including private omnibuses and is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 315 crore by Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).