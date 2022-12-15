IIT M hosts 23rd Congress of IAHR-APD

HENNAI: A three-day conference of the 23rd Congress of the International Association for Hydro-Environment Engineering and Research - Asia and Pacific Division (IAHR-APD 2022), hosted by IIT Madras, is under way.

Jointly organized by the Departments of Ocean Engineering and Civil Engineering, will continue till December 17.

The congress brought over 30 global experts to work towards conservation and mitigation and cope with the climate change effects on water resources.

The objective is to foster discussion and strengthen connections between experts and policymakers. To unite the world’s scientists, engineers, and researchers and create a virtual think tank for further deep policy analysis, scenario planning, and forecasting on the world’s future water and ocean conservation and management policy choices.

Participants from about 15 countries took part in the event for knowledge transfer of the engineering know-how in hydro-environmental engineering and research.