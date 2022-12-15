Banners & billboards erected without permission removed, says GCC

CHENNAI: The billboards erected without permission in the areas under the Chennai Corporation are being removed by a committee headed by the Zonal Officer.

According to the Daily Thanthi report, the durability of banners is checked by the Corporation officials and the weak billboards that could collapse due to rain are removed immediately.

On this basis, 62 billboards and 33 advertising banners erected without permission were found during the field inspections carried out in the zones from 08.12.2022 to 13.12.2022, which were removed by the Corporation Officers and action is taken. The GCC said weak billboards will be removed regularly.