AC unit fire leaves 52-year-old dead at home in Choolaimedu

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old man, who was running a construction firm, was found dead in his house in Choolaimedu while his family were away to attend his daughter-in-law's delivery at a private hospital in the city.

He died of possible fire in the AC unit in the room of his house. The deceased was identified as R K Suresh Kumar from Ilangovadigal Street in Choolaimedu. He lived with his wife, son and daughter-in-law on the second floor of the house. He had left the ground floor and first floor of the house for rent, said the police.

"He was sleeping alone in a room in the house. During the early hours of Thursday, neighbours noticed smoke emerging from the house, ” police noted.

The fire rescue personnel were informed along with the Choolaimedu police. On Wednesday Suresh Kumar's daughter-in-law Sujitha who was nine months pregnant suffered labour pain and was taken to a private hospital in Vadapalani. Suresh Kumar's wife and son had accompanied Sujitha to the hospital. Sujitha gave birth to a girl on Wednesday.

While the rest of the family stayed at the hospital, Suresh Kumar returned home. Based on alerts from neighbours, fire-tenders from Choolaimedu, Nungambakkam and Chetpet reached the spot to put off the fire. After preliminary investigations police said the fire had started from the air conditioning unit in the room.

“We suspect that the compressor in the AC unit must have blasted and it caused smoke to fill the room. This must have caused a short circuit which led to fire. The room was filled with clothes and furniture which were completely charred, ” noted a fire officer.