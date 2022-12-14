I have plans to make TN sports capital of the nation: Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: In his first press briefing after becoming minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin said he has plans to make Tamil Nadu, the sports capital of India.

Responding to critics, he said "Criticisms will keep coming, I was criticised right from the day I was made youth wing secretary of DMK". He added that he will keep working hard.

Sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has also shared he will work towards developing mini stadiums in every constituency matching international standards.

"Maamannan will be my last movie. Since I have become Minister I could not be part of the movie signed with Kamal Haasan. He was the first person to wish me for becoming the Minister" said Udhayanidhi, in his first press meet after becoming the Minister, in Raj Bhavan.