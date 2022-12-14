I consider this a responsibility not a post: Minister Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Becoming the 35th minister of the Tamil Nadu cabinet, Udhayanidhi Stalin posted a message stating that he considers his induction as a responsibility and not a post.
In his Twitter, the Chepauk MLA posted that he will implement social justice schemes under the stewardship of CM Stalin and safeguard rights of the Tamil people.
He thanked the Chief Minister for making him a part of the 'Dravidian model' cabinet.
