3 held for snatching mobile phones in Mogappair

CHENNAI: Police on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly involving in a series of mobile phone snatching incidents in and around Mogappair.

On December 8, Aravindan (23) of Mannarkudi was speaking on his phone and was walking along Valayapathy street in J J Nagar, when a bike born trio snatched his phone and fled.

Based on his complaint, J J Nagar Police registered a case and after enquiries, arrested three persons - Mohammed Jaffar (26), Kishore Kumar (28) and Justin (21).

The stolen phone was recovered from them. All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.

Police investigations revealed that the trio were involved in three other snatching incidents in Nolambur police station limits.