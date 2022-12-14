3 held for snatching mobile phones in Mogappair

CHENNAI: Police on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly involving in a series of mobile phone snatching incidents in and around Mogappair.
On December 8, Aravindan (23) of Mannarkudi was speaking on his phone and was walking along Valayapathy street in J J Nagar, when a bike born trio snatched his phone and fled.
Based on his complaint, J J Nagar Police registered a case and after enquiries, arrested three persons - Mohammed Jaffar (26), Kishore Kumar (28) and Justin (21).
The stolen phone was recovered from them. All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.
Police investigations revealed that the trio were involved in three other snatching incidents in Nolambur police station limits.
