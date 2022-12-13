Security guard arrested on Murder charges in Porur

CHENNAI: A security guard was on Monday arrested on murder charges after a 54-year-old man he attacked with a wooden log, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital at Porur.

Virugambakkam police had initially booked a case under section 307 (attempt to murder).

According to police, the accused, identified as Kaliyaperumal (54), worked as a security guard at an apartment complex at Vadapalani. The deceased Karthikeyan, a Siddha practitioner, was Kaliyaperumal’s childhood friend.

Investigations revealed that Kaliyaperumal used to give his savings to Karthikeyan for safekeeping. On Saturday, when he had asked for Rs. 5,000 from the money he had given to Karthikeyan, the latter refused, which led to an argument between them.

In a fit of rage, Kaliyaperumal took a wooden log that was lying nearby and allegedly attacked Karthikeyan.

Karthikeyan was severely injured and was rushed to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for treatment. He was then transferred to a private hospital at Porur for further treatment. On Monday, Karthikeyan succumbed to his injuries.

Kaliyaperumal was arrested and remanded to custody earlier. On Monday, police altered the charges to murder.