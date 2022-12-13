Mayor launched free sanitary napkins scheme

CHENNAI: Chennai Mayor R Priya distributed sanitary napkins to girls studying from 8th to 12th standard in Chennai schools under the Greater Chennai Corporation at the Ripon Building on Tuesday.

This scheme is being implemented at a total of 281 schools including 32 higher secondary schools, 38 higher secondary schools, 92 middle schools and 113 primary schools functioning under the Greater Chennai Corporation education department at an estimated cost of Rs 4.67 crore for 25,474 girl beneficiaries.