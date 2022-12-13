City

Mayor launched free sanitary napkins scheme

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, and DC Education D Sneha were present during the launch.
Chennai Mayor R Priya distributes sanitary napkins to girls studying from 8th to 12th standard in the city schools.
Chennai Mayor R Priya distributes sanitary napkins to girls studying from 8th to 12th standard in the city schools.Twitter/@chennaicorp
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Chennai Mayor R Priya distributed sanitary napkins to girls studying from 8th to 12th standard in Chennai schools under the Greater Chennai Corporation at the Ripon Building on Tuesday.

This scheme is being implemented at a total of 281 schools including 32 higher secondary schools, 38 higher secondary schools, 92 middle schools and 113 primary schools functioning under the Greater Chennai Corporation education department at an estimated cost of Rs 4.67 crore for 25,474 girl beneficiaries.

As part of the scheme, 20 sanitary napkins will be provided every two months on the basis of 10 sanitary napkins per month to girl students. Also 100 sanitary napkins will be kept in separate cupboards every two months in addition to 50 sanitary napkins every month for emergency needs of female students in schools. At least 26.59 lakh sanitary napkins are to be provided to Chennai schools in a year.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, and DC Education D Sneha were present during the launch.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Schools
Greater Chennai Corporation
Scheme
Mayor
Sanitary napkins
Ripon Building
Chennai Corporation Commissioner
Chennai Mayor
R Priya
Chennai Mayor R Priya
Chennai schools
girls studying
napkins

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in