Mayor launched free sanitary napkins scheme

CHENNAI: Chennai Mayor R Priya distributed sanitary napkins to girls studying from 8th to 12th standard in Chennai schools under the Greater Chennai Corporation at the Ripon Building on Tuesday.
This scheme is being implemented at a total of 281 schools including 32 higher secondary schools, 38 higher secondary schools, 92 middle schools and 113 primary schools functioning under the Greater Chennai Corporation education department at an estimated cost of Rs 4.67 crore for 25,474 girl beneficiaries.
As part of the scheme, 20 sanitary napkins will be provided every two months on the basis of 10 sanitary napkins per month to girl students. Also 100 sanitary napkins will be kept in separate cupboards every two months in addition to 50 sanitary napkins every month for emergency needs of female students in schools. At least 26.59 lakh sanitary napkins are to be provided to Chennai schools in a year.
Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, and DC Education D Sneha were present during the launch.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android