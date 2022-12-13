Film crew booked for flying drone without permission in Chennai

CHENNAI: City police on Monday booked three persons belonging to the film crew of actor-musician, Vijay Antony's upcoming film for flying drone without permission above Madras high court and nearby areas.

Personnel on security detail near Madras high court noticed the drone and alerted local police who traced the operators- Naveen Kumar, Suresh and Kubesh, who are part of a film crew.

Investigations revealed that they had availed permission to take aerial shots of Ripon building, but not other areas. They were booked and let off on station bail, police said.

Police said that flying drones/unmanned aerial vehicles above places like Secretariat, High court, Airport, port is not allowed according to rules.

For other occasions like weddings, short films and other private events too, drones can be used only after obtaining police permission, police said.