With sarang: Korean band YOUtopia to perform in the city

I will present the combination of my second and third album repertoires. Most of the tunes are composed as gayageum solo pieces, but for this specific event, I rearranged the pieces with Korean traditional percussions and daegeum, the traditional wind instrument, along with the collaboration with dance based on the Korean traditional style, to make each tune organically connected to each other and flow like a story as if the audiences feel like watching a theatre work. You can feel the connections between the players through the improvisations we picture and reflect on this exact moment we share together on the stage. I can say giving theatrical and visual effects by expressing spontaneity of the moment with improvisation is similar to the ways of conducting the shaman ritual which I am currently conducting research on.