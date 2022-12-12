People wait endlessly for road repair in Stanley subway
CHENNAI: Commuting through the subway near Government Stanley College and Hospital has become dangerous due to potholes and water seeping from the ground for over a year. Though, the civic body authorities take temporary steps to cover the potholes, they are damaged again within a week, complained commuters.
“The subway is used by ambulances with patients to Stanley Hospital, schools and colleges located nearby. It is the only link to reach Broadway when we travel from Tiruvottiyur, Tondiarpet. The subway is prone to several accidents especially during the rainy season. To avoid the potholes, motorists unmindfully turn left and right, causing accidents,” said M Radhakrishnan, a resident of Old Washermenpet.
“Though motorists keep skidding regularly on the subway, there are no permanent solution made to prevent the situation. Recently, after a complaint to the local body authority, they placed sandbags and bricks to prevent mishaps during the rainy season,” he added.
Public stated that whenever a complaint is raised the City Corporation officers ensure that after they get permission from the police for traffic diversion, would start work to re-lay the road. But, several times people have been receiving only promises in response for a year.
“Ahead of the festival season, people throng MC Road which causes traffic congestion especially during the peak hours. The vehicles move at snail pace due to the potholes and water stagnation in the subway. We don’t have other routes to reach Royapuram, Beach station and Broadway. We urge the concerned department to re-lay the road, and steps to prevent water seeping from the ground,” said K Jagadeesan, an auto driver.
When contacted, a senior corporation official from Royapuram zone, said, “The contract and tender process are finalised to re-lay road in the subway. Due to intense rain in the city, the work will begin next month after the northeast monsoon withdraws.”
